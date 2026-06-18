Santa Maria man arrested in domestic violence case

A 22-year-old Santa Maria man has been arrested in connection with a violent domestic violence incident that left a woman with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers responded on April 19 to reports of a man forcibly dragging a woman into a car.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find those involved and began searching for witnesses.

Investigators later found the adult female victim at a separate location with life-threatening injuries after being hit and run over by a car.

Detectives launched a nearly two-month investigation, working alongside partner law enforcement agencies to gather evidence.

They say that resulted in identifying Manuel Mendez, 22, of Santa Maria, as the primary suspect.

On Thursday, June 18, Mendez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

He faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, criminal threats, stalking, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and hit-and-run resulting in injury.

Mendez is being held on $1 million bail as the investigation continues.