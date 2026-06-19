Santa Maria man arrested on child exploitation charges

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Santa Maria man accused of using social media and messaging apps to contact and exploit minors.

Last month sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into allegations that 20-year-old Edward “Eddie” Alessandro Zarate of Santa Maria was communicating with underage girls online and exchanging sexually explicit material.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

During the investigation, detectives say they learned Zarate used apps including Whipd, Purp, Wizz, Snapchat, and text messages to communicate with minors.

Officials believe Zarate communicated with minors in multiple states. Detectives suspect Zarate had contact with minors from Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oxnard, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Investigators discovered that Zarate’s profiles on these apps allegedly appeared to portray him as a juvenile.

Once he established communication with minors, detectives say he would often encourage them to move conversations off the platform and continue communicating via text message. During these conversations, Zarate would allegedly disclose his true age and identity.

Detectives say they are currently aware of two female juvenile survivors whom Zarate met with in person and engaged in lewd acts.

On June 10 detectives arrested Zarate and booked him into Jail. He was booked on multiple felony charges including oral copulation with a person under 18 years of age, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Investigators believe there may be additional survivors who have not yet been identified.