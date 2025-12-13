Santa Maria man convicted of first-degree murder in deadly shooting

A Santa Maria man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a deadly 2021 shooting.

A jury found 25-year-old Alfredo Alaniz guilty of killing 19-year-old Mario Merino Gonzalez, and confirmed special allegations that the crime was carried out for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Jurors also found that Alaniz personally used and discharged a firearm, causing Gonzalez’s death.

Santa Maria Police Department Alfredo Alaniz, Jr.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 16, 2021, on North Lincoln Street in Santa Maria.

According to evidence presented at trial, Alaniz identified as a Santa Maria gang member shot Gonzalez 16 times, including 15 times in the back.

District Attorney Savrnoch called the crime “senseless and brutal,” thanking the jury for its service.

Alaniz is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13, 2026. He faces a maximum penalty of 50 years to life in state prison.