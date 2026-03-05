Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Santa Maria man sentenced for gang-related murder of 19-year-old

Alfredo Alaniz Jr. background 2021.jpg
Santa Maria Police Department
Alfredo Alaniz, Jr.
Alfredo Alaniz Jr. background 2021.jpg
Posted

A Santa Maria man has been sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for the 2021 murder of a 19-year-old.

A jury found 25-year-old Alfredo Junior Alaniz guilty of first-degree murder and gang-related firearm enhancements.

Alaniz was sentenced on March 4 to two consecutive 25-years-to-life terms, one for the murder and one for the firearm enhancement.

On May 16, 2021, Alaniz shot Mario Merino Gonzalez 16 times on North Lincoln Street in Santa Maria.

A jury convicted Alaniz of first-degree murder on December 11, 2025.

Jurors also found true special allegations that he committed the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang, and that he personally used and discharged a firearm causing death.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community