Santa Maria man sentenced to state prison for attack on Chick-fil-A employee

The Santa Maria man accused of attacking a Chick-fil-A employee last month has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Clayton Peavey, 31, pleaded guilty to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a special allegation of personal infliction of great bodily injury.

At approximately 11:49 a.m. on March 2, Peavey approached the Chick-fil-A employee from behind as she was speaking to a customer outside in the drive-through line. He struck the 19-year-old over the head with a concrete brick with enough force to break the brick. The employee fell to the ground while attempting to shield herself from the attack as Peavey continued to strike her with the broken brick.

After the attack, Peavey fled the scene, leaving the woman with gashes on her head, a concussion, and broken bones in her hand.

“While nothing can erase the pain and trauma that this brave victim has been forced to endure as a result of this unprovoked, violent act, the sentence handed down today represents justice and accountability for the inexcusable violent crime that was committed,” Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch said in a statement following the sentencing.

