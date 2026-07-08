Santa Maria man suspected of attempting to meet with 13-year-old for sex

Santa Maria Police Department detectives arrested a 23-year-old man after they say he attempted to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

According to police, detectives began investigating David Perez on July 4. They say he was suspected of using social media to communicate with the girl.

On July 6, police say detectives contacted Perez after he arranged to meet with the teen. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted lewd act upon a child under 14 years of age and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes. His bail was set at $100,000.

“This investigation serves as a reminder of the risks associated with online communication involving children and teenagers. The Santa Maria Police Department encourages parents and guardians to remain engaged in their children's online activities by monitoring their use of social media platforms, messaging applications, and other internet-based services,” police said in a press release. “Maintaining open communication about online safety and responsible internet use can play an important role in preventing child exploitation.” ‘

