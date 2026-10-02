Santa Maria men arrested after drugs and cash allegedly found in home

Santa Maria police arrested three men Thursday night after officers say they responded to a call at a residence discovered a large quantity of drugs and cash.

Following the discovery, investigators with the Gang Suppression Team responded and obtained a search warrant for the home.

According to investigators they found several indications that drugs were being packaged and sold by people living at the home. Authorities also reported that young children were inside the residence at the time.

Police arrested three Santa Maria residents 33-year-old Alejandro Moreno Francisco, 25-year-old Cristobal Hernandez Munoz, and 28-year-old Juan Felipe Garcia Luis on conspiracy, drug sales, and child endangerment charges.