City of Santa Maria offers free sprinklers and landscape burlaps

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free landscape burlaps and sprinklers for City residents in April.

City officials say they are doing this to remind homeowners to “Go Green in the Spring” by pulling weeds and collecting clippings, adjusting irrigation timers, and regularly checking sprinklers and outdoor faucets for any leaks.

During the month of April, residents can get one 7-foot by 7-foot landscape burlap and three MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers with anti-leak sprinkler bodies.

The burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves, and other green waste materials in the yard or garden to easily transport them to the green organics container or backyard composter.

According to city officials the MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers can maximize water efficiency.

Santa Maria residents must contact the Utilities Department to reserve their promotional items in advance at (805) 925-0951 extension 7235, Monday through Friday, and schedule an appointment for pickup.