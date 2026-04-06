Santa Maria officials warn of parking impacts at youth and aquatic centers

Santa Maria officials want to let residents know about temporary parking impacts at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street.

These impacts are due to a solar panel installation project and the Downtown Fridays event.

The solar panel installation project is currently underway and will continue through June 6. This project supports the city’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Additionally, the Downtown Fridays event will take place each Friday through Sept. 25.

A portion of McClelland Street will be closed from Boone Street to the Natural History Museum each Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., which may increase traffic in the surrounding area.

This all could cause reduced parking availability and increased traffic for those attending programs, activities, and reservations at the facility.

People are encouraged to arrive early or allow additional time for their scheduled activities.

Alternative parking options include the rear parking lot behind the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, street parking in surrounding areas, and the Public Library parking lot.