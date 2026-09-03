Santa Maria parks department hosts baseball watch party for local fans

The City of Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department hosted a community Dodgers watch party on Sept. 2 at the Veterans Memorial Plaza for a night of food and fun.

Local fans attended the free event to join fellow baseball fans as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the St. Louis Cardinals on a large screen.

"It's the people. Just like I tell people, it's like you're over there at Dodger Stadium, just being around the atmosphere, you know, and it's just fun. Even if you're not into baseball, really, it's a lot of food, just like there is here," said local fan and resident Juan Acosta.

Alongside food trucks from local businesses, the event also featured baseball-themed games and activities for fans.

The city says Food Truck Nights provide an opportunity for community members to gather, support local vendors, and enjoy an evening of entertainment outside.