Santa Maria police and children’s museum unveil Humvee exhibit

The Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Maria Police Department unveiled a new interactive Humvee exhibit at the CRR Discovery Museum on Wednesday, June 17.

The SMPD Humvee Exhibit transforms a real Humvee into a hands-on learning experience designed to inspire curiosity, imagination, and community connection in children.

The exhibit also aims to introduce young visitors to careers in public service, engineering, transportation, safety, and innovation.

Organizers say research shows that interactive learning environments strengthen cognitive development, communication, problem-solving, social-emotional growth, and long-term educational engagement.

The museum said the Humvee exhibit was designed with that research in mind.

The CRR Discovery Museum is located in Santa Maria and continues to expand its hands-on exhibits for children and families.