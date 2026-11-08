Santa Maria Police arrest armed suspect following a standoff on Saturday

On Saturday, November 7th, the Santa Maria Police Department arrested an armed suspect after refusing to surrender.

At around 3:12 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. Oakley Avenue over a report of a man allegedly threatening a person with a knife before unlawfully entering a vacant property.

The police department identified the suspect as 40-year-old Santa Maria resident Mario Lopez.

Officers say they found Lopez inside an empty building, where he refused commands to surrender and showed threatening behavior. According to police, he appeared to be pointing a firearm-like object and a metal pipe towards officers.

They attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands, warnings, and opportunities to surrender. Officers then deployed a distraction device, 40mm less-lethal munitions, and a police K-9, which led to Lopez being apprehended.

Police say Lopez sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has been booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail and was charged with resisting arrest, brandishing a weapon, trespassing, and a probation violation.