Santa Maria police arrest man accused of arranging to meet a minor

Santa Maria police arrested a 32-year-old local man on Tuesday following an investigation into allegations that he arranged to meet someone he believed was a minor for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, detectives arrested Luke Richard-David Rosado, 32, on Tuesday, July 28.

Santa Maria Police Department

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on a felony charge of arranging to meet a minor for the purpose of committing a lewd act.

Rosado is being held on $100,000 bail, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives believe there may be additional victims or others who have had similar encounters involving Rosado.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ochoa at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2460.