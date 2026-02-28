Santa Maria Police arrest man following SWAT standoff early Saturday morning

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Santa Maria Police responded to an assault report in the 1700 block of Oxford Avenue. Officers met with an adult female victim who said she was sexually and physically assaulted by a man named Angel Corona. She reported that Corona was armed with a handgun and stole money from her before going back inside the residence.

Police surrounded the area and called for Corona to surrender, but he refused. Detectives obtained a search warrant. Due to concerns that Corona was armed, the SWAT Team was activated. Eventually, Corona surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Other people inside the home were briefly detained; one was cited for resisting officers.

Detectives completed their search, and Corona was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges including rape, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.