Santa Maria Police arrest second man in connection to attempted robbery and shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting in Santa Maria, according to a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Sept. 18, authorities rushed to the 300 Block of North Oakley Street after calls about an attempted armed robbery and shooting.

Shortly after the incident, Santa Maria police identified 32-year-old Irwin Lara as a suspect and arrested him as the investigation continued. He is currently being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

On Oct. 1, police identified a second suspect related to the attack, collaborating with the Santa Maria SWAT team to serve a warrant on North Western Avenue.

The team apprehended 21-year-old Israel Gonzalez, who was taken to Santa Barbara County Jail on five different charges, including attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Gonzalez is being held on $1 million bail.

The next court date for the two men has not been announced. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Pelletier with the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781.