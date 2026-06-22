Santa Maria Police arrest teen after discovering ghost guns

Detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department's Gang Suppression Team (GST) arrested a 16-year-old probationer after discovering two loaded ghost guns during a probation compliance search on Saturday, June 20.

Santa Maria Police Department

According to police, GST detectives conducted the search at a residence in the 1400 block of Claremont Place.

During the operation, investigators located two loaded Polymer80-style firearms, commonly referred to as "ghost guns" because they are typically assembled without serial numbers.

Police say the juvenile, who is on probation and has documented gang affiliations, was taken into custody on multiple weapons-related violations.

Authorities booked the suspect into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.