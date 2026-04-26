Santa Maria Police arrest two juveniles following arobbery

Santa Maria Police arrested two juveniles after a robbery near Rancho Verde and Fiesta Way.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday after a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Officials say they located two individuals matching the descriptions a few blocks from the scene. During the detention, police recovered a replica handgun and the stolen money. Both the male and female juveniles were taken into custody and booked.

The stolen money has been returned to the victim.

Investigators say they are reviewing a similar robbery reported the previous evening to determine if the incidents are connected.