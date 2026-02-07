Santa Maria Police arrest two men in connection with a robbery

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested two men in connection with a robbery that occurred on Friday night. At around 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery on the 1000 block of East Donovan Road.

Police say the victims stopped at the location because their vehicle had broken down when three to four suspects approached them. The suspects opened the driver’s door, assaulted a man, and struck a woman when she tried to help. The suspects then took the woman's iPhone before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business was reviewed and shared with officers in the area. Later, police located a gray sedan and several people matching the suspects’ descriptions in a nearby mall parking garage, leading to the arrest of two men.

22-year-old Ivan Lopez Montez and 23-year-old Diego Jose Jaimes Vargas were arrested on robbery and conspiracy charges. The incident remains under investigation.