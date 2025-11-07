Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Maria Police arrest wanted man on $1 million warrant

Santa Maria Police share they've arrested a wanted subject on a $1 million warrant for attempted murder Thursday night.

19-year-old Anthony Jacob Amador was arrested at a residence around Chianti Lane in Santa Maria, after officers noticed signs of activity.

Amador was wanted for attempted murder during a domestic violence incident that occurred on October 22. According to authorities, he allegedly used a firearm and has since been missing. The Santa Maria Police Department confirmed that he was taken into custody without incident and has been booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail.

