Santa Maria Police ask for help locating at-risk missing teen

Officials with the Santa Maria Police Department are asking the public for help locating 16-year-old Sophia Salazar, who has been missing since November 11.

Police say Sophia's disappearance was reported to the Guadalupe Police Department on November 14. She was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Broadway in Santa Maria on November 12.

She is considered at-risk because of reported mental health concerns and police believe she does not have access to her prescribed medication.

Anyone with information regarding Sophia's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781.