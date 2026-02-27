Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Maria police ask for public help in search for missing teen

The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Gracie Kahn was last seen at noon Thursday in the 200 block of East Tunnell Street.

Kahn is described as approximately 5'6" tall and 140 pounds with blue hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and black pants and was reportedly carrying several trash bags full of clothes.

Police say Kahn may be in Oceano.

According to the police department, "Kahn is considered at-risk due to her age and circumstances that are not typical of her behavior."

Anyone with information about Kahn's whereabouts is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.

