Santa Maria Police ask for public's help in locating at-risk resident

The Santa Maria Police Department has requested the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing adult.

Authorities say Frank Ryan Miranda, a 35-year-old resident of Santa Maria, was last seen at his job in the northwest area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Miranda is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9 feet tall, 200 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to SMPD.

Officials say he left work around 3 p.m. but did not return home.

Authorities report that he is known to frequent the Vallarta Supermarket and Burger King located on the 1800 block of N. Broadway.

SMPD is asking anyone who has seen Miranda or has any information about his whereabouts or welfare to contact the agency at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.