Santa Maria Police Dept. considers drone program to cut response times

Santa Maria police are exploring a Drone as a First Responder program that could get eyes on emergency scenes in under two minutes, sometimes before officers even arrive on scene.

The Santa Maria Police Department currently uses drones, but only in limited situations. The new program would allow drones to launch from pods stationed around the city.

"When a call for service comes in that meets the criteria for our response, the pilot can just press a button and the drone will dispatch from the pod and respond over the scene," Chief Chrisopher Williams said.

The goal is speed and getting information to officers before they arrive at emergency scenes.

"Some of the key benefits is we can get eyes on the call for service that we're sending the drone to on average less than 90 seconds," Williams said.

Current response times can vary depending on traffic and how busy officers are. The department's average response time for priority calls is around three or four minutes.

The drones would carry additional features including speakers, lights and the ability to deliver small emergency supplies. Chief Williams said the program is also about using officers more efficiently.

"One pilot of the drone does the work of two officers," Williams said.

The Santa Maria Police Council, a nonprofit that helps pay for training and equipment the department can't always cover in its budget, is considering supporting the program.

"It's a doable expense, particularly if the police council could join forces with other community groups and or the city council," Mike Gibson with the Santa Maria Police Council said.

Some community members have mixed feelings about what the program could mean.

"I kind of feel like it could be good in some benefits," Santa Maria resident Jeremy Cuevas said.

For Cuevas, it comes down to how the technology is used.

"They could abuse their drone," Cuevas said.

Police say the drones would only be deployed for specific calls, not random patrols, and that existing privacy laws still apply.

"If we don't have the legal right to view into the backyard, the drone will not view the backyard," Williams said.

Chief Williams said the program is still in early stages. The department plans to hold community presentations and share more information online before any final decision is made.