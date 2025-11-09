Santa Maria Police Department responds to a shooting report

At around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, Santa Maria Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Black Road. According to witnesses, a fight took place at a home in the area, resulting in one individual firing several shots toward a group of people while fleeing in a silver Honda Civic.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene but confirmed that no one had been injured. Police quickly shared the suspect's and vehicle's descriptions with other responding units. Shortly after, the suspect’s vehicle was located, and officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

The driver, 29-year-old Erik Estrada from Santa Maria, was detained without incident. A witness identified him and he was later arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of Assault with a Firearm (Penal Code 245(a)(2))