Santa Maria police host second annual Cops n Cars show for community

In Santa Maria, it was the local police department's second annual Cops n Cars show.

The event is described as a fun-filled day featuring classic cars, police vehicles, music, food and community fun. The event gave attendees the opportunity to check out "amazing rides" and connect with local police officers, according to a description of the event.

"I like people coming by, and I sit and watch, and they'll ask about my car, and I share with them what I built and how it's what it's built like and it's very, very cool," said Greg Welch, an Orcutt resident. "I decided to bring the '56 Chevy out. It's a gasser and helps support the [police department]."

The event ran from about 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. and was sponsored by the Santa Maria Police Officers Association.