Santa Maria police investigate deadly shooting

On Christmas Day Santa Maria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of South Russell Street around 2 p.m. following a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they found a dead adult at the location. Detectives and SMPD Crime Lab personnel are conducting an active investigation.

Police say the probe is ongoing, there is no known risk to the public, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau.