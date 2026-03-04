Santa Maria Police investigate two shootings

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating two shootings.

On Tuesday at around 1 p.m., a Santa Maria Police Department School Resource Officer stationed at Santa Maria High School reported hearing gunshots near Lincoln Street and Park Avenue. Patrol officers quickly responded, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police found evidence of a shooting on the 700 block of South Lincoln Street, but no victims were located. After investigating, officers determined the incident was unrelated to the school, and there was no threat to students or staff. The lockdown was lifted, and students were released safely.

During their initial investigation, officers also responded to a second shooting incident at the south parking structure of the Santa Maria Town Center Mall. Officials say evidence indicated shots were fired between two vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Police say it’s unclear if the two shootings are connected, and both cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department