Santa Maria police looking for missing teen

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing girl.

Jaday Mejia Morales was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 18.

According to police, she was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of 1800 Canopy Drive.

Jaday is 13 years old. She is described as 4'4" tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Click here for more images of Jaday.

Anyone with information about Jaday's whereabouts is urged to contact police at (805) 928-3781, or call 9-1-1 if seen and she appears to be in danger.