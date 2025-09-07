Santa Maria police officers make a firearms-related arrest

On Friday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report informing police that a wanted subject, identified as 36-year-old Severiano Flores, was seen at a nearby residence. Florence was known to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

SMPD’s Gang Suppression Team, supported by patrol and K-9 units, set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with Flores. Upon spotting the officers, Flores fled on a bicycle. Shortly after, he crashed and fell, dropping a loaded firearm as he went down. Officers safely took him into custody, and a search of his belongings revealed a second loaded firearm.

This arrest is related to the SWAT search warrant operation carried out by the Santa Maria Police Department on August 29, 2025, in the 500 block of East El Camino.

Flores was booked into the Santa Barbara County North Jail for his outstanding warrants and additional firearm-related charges.