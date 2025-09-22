UPDATE: Missing Santa Maria found

UPDATE (8:08 a.m.) - Santa Maria police say Hampton was found overnight. Additional information was not immediately available.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: The Santa Maria Police Department is turning to the community for help locating a missing adult, citing suspicious circumstances.

Honey Hampton, a 48-year-old resident of Santa Maria, was last seen in Oxnard on September 21. Hampton is a White female, around 5'09” tall and 195 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Hampton or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805)928-3781 ext. 2277.