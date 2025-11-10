Santa Maria Police searching for at-risk missing juvenile

The Santa Maria Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in locating an at-risk missing juvenile.

14-year-old Francina Victoriano Carreto was last seen on November 9 around 9:30 p.m. Francina is a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair with red highlights and brown eyes.

She was last spotted wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

Francina is considered at-risk because of her young age, as well as the circumstances that are not typical of her behavior.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 x.2277.