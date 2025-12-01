Santa Maria Police seek driver after multi-car crash and hit-and-run

At around 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, November 30, Santa Maria Police responded to a crash involving an SUV at the intersection of Main Street and Pine Street.

According to police, the SUV was speeding when it collided with another car on Pine Street, then crashed into two other parked vehicles, one of which was carrying three adults. Those three individuals were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions remain unknown.

After the collisions, the SUV slammed into Sabree’s Tae-Kwon Do Academy Botanica Yemaya, a local business, and burst into flames. The driver, described as an adult male, fled the scene on foot and has not been located.

Santa Maria Police are treating the incident as a felony hit and run and are asking anyone with information to contact them to help locate the driver.