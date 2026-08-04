Santa Maria police seeking public's help to find at-risk missing woman

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman considered at-risk.

Stacy Lee Starling Crismore, approximately 66, was last seen in person on Wednesday, July 22.

She was leaving a local shelter in Santa Maria with her dog and car, leaving her other belongings behind, according to police.

Crismore's dog was later found and turned into a local animal shelter.

The police department says that based on statements she made before her disappearance, Crismore is considered to be at-risk.

She does not have a working phone and has no known family or friends in the area.

Crismore is described as a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair that may be dyed red or auburn.

Police say she may be driving a white 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 7NWE754. The car was last captured by a license plate reader on July 25, traveling eastbound on Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

If you see Crismore or her car, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Anyone who might have information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 1730.