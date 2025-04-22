Santa Maria post office officially renamed to honor former mayor

A Santa Maria post office is officially being renamed to honor former mayor Larry Lavagnino.

As KSBY reported back in December, a bill put forward by Congressman Salud Carbajal to rename the U.S. Post Office on E. Battles Road in Santa Maria in honor of Larry Lavagnino was signed into law.

On Monday, Rep. Carbajal, along with other local officials, gathered for a dedication ceremony, where the post office was formally renamed.

Lavagnino is a graduate of Santa Maria Union High School and Allan Hancock College.

The Navy veteran served 6 years on the Santa Maria City Council beginning in 1996, and was mayor from 2002 to 2012.

