Santa Maria Public Library receives new computers just for kids

The Santa Maria Public Library just received a new set of learning computers for its children's department.

Library representatives say the computers are specifically designed for kids ages 2 through 12. They're pre-loaded with award-winning, bilingual, curriculum-based software.

The technology is said to promote early literacy, STEM exploration, critical thinking, and creativity.

"It gives them the available technology that they would not have at home, potentially, and especially after-school learning, you know, that they can use these skills, these tools to help them study," said Kathleen Gabel, Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library President.

More than $16,000 in donations from the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library and the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Family Foundation funded the new computers.

