Santa Maria Regional Transit offers free rides for students

Santa Maria Regional Transit will temporarily offer rides on all routes from August 11-22. Through this promotion, SMRT aims to make school commuting easier for students and their parents or guardians.

Transit officials say over the past four years, SMRT has experienced a 22% increase in ridership. Public transit has gained popularity among families with high school and junior high students.

Santa Maria's high schools are all served by public transit.

Pioneer Valley High School is served by routes 2, 3, 9 and 13X.

Santa Maria High School is served by routes 4, 11A and 11B. Righetti, Saint Joseph, and Delta High Schools are served by routes 6 and 12x. Allan Hancock College is served by routes 5, 7, 20, and 30.

Following the Free Ride promotion, regular fares for students are $1.25 per trip. Students at Allan Hancock College ride for free all year.