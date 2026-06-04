Santa Maria Regional Transit to modify routes to meet growing demand

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) has announced new service updates in an effort to enhance efficiency and expand community access.

Starting July 1, SMRT will launch a new service line called Route 14 along West Main Street and Blosser Road. This new line will expand access to the neighborhood Walmart and the Community Health Centers medical facility.

Passengers on this new line may also request service to the Santa Maria Airport.

In addition to this new route, there will be a realignment of Route 4 and enhancements to Route 5.

Route 4 will adjust its terminus to the Crossroads Shopping Center, providing more direct access to Betteravia Road.

Route 5 will implement two brand-new bus stops positioned to directly assist residents in the Santa Maria Studios senior living community.

All adjusted transit lines will go into effect on July 1 and will operate on 60-minute frequencies.