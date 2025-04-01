Watch Now
Santa Maria residents can be financially rewarded for saving water

The Santa Maria Utilities Department is incentivizing residents’ efforts to conserve water through the continuation of its Smart Landscape Rebate Program.

The Smart Landscape Rebate Program will cover a portion of costs for pre-approved designs that replace water-thirsty landscapes with water-wise plants or irrigation systems.

Residential projects that qualify can earn rebates of up to $1,500, while commercial and multi-family projects can receive up to $2,500. The program can cover a portion of the cost of pre-approved designs, water-wise plants, smart irrigation systems and landscape materials.

Landscapes for new construction are not eligible. The Smart Landscape Rebate Program is not retroactive and sale receipts and/or contractor invoices are required.

Applications for the program can be found here, or at the following locations:

  • Santa Maria Regional Landfill – 2065 East Main Street
  • Santa Maria Public Library – 421 South McClelland Street
  • Community Development Department – 110 South Pine Street
  • Recreation and Parks Department – 615 South McClelland Street

Applications will be accepted for the rest of the year.

