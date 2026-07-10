Santa Maria restaurant closing after 32 years

A longtime Santa Maria restaurant will be shutting its doors for the final time next month.

Representatives for Red Lobster tell KSBY the location at 1525 S. Bradley Rd. will close on Aug. 31.

The closure comes “as part of our normal course of business,” the representative stated, adding that, “Red Lobster continuously evaluates individual restaurant performance and lease terms and may, from time to time, choose to close select restaurants. This closure reflected specific decisions tied to the unique operating conditions at this restaurant. We remain committed to making thoughtful decisions that position Red Lobster for long-term success, stability and growth.”

The restaurant, known for its "fresh seafood and endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits®, has been operating along S. Bradley Road since 1994.

Red Lobster has more than 500 locations in the United States and Canada.