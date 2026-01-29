Santa Maria school district responds to concerns over teacher's bathroom etiquette email

A local teacher is under fire for comments made in an email that’s now making the rounds on social media.

A screenshot of the email, appearing to be sent by an Alvin Elementary School third-grade teacher to other staff, addresses bathroom etiquette.

"Please remind your students that we throw toilet paper in the toilet, not on the floor, like in Mexico. We then flush the toilet," the email reads.

The message also mentions that posters will be going up on bathroom stall doors and concludes by saying, "Thank you for helping us to keep the bathrooms clean. Thank you for speaking with your class again!"

Commenters on social media have called the email ignorant and offensive.

KSBY News reached out to the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) for more information and was told comments made by the staff member “are entirely unacceptable and do not reflect the values or standards of SMBSD.”

“Our district is committed to an environment where every student feels seen, safe, and respected. We are reaffirming our responsibility to educate every child with care, accuracy, and integrity. This situation is being met with the seriousness it deserves; personnel matters regarding the individual involved are being addressed in accordance with district policy,” the district’s public information officer, Samantha Scroggin, said in a statement.

Scroggin goes on to say, “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the work ahead regarding learning and growth for our district. SMBSD remains dedicated to the ongoing learning and growth required to ensure a truly welcoming and inclusive environment for all students.”

KSBY News community reporter Crystal Bermudez asked whether the teacher remains in the classroom or has been reassigned or placed on leave, but Scroggin said she could not share any further information.

Bermudez also reached out on social media to the teacher believed to have sent the message but has not received a response.

