Santa Maria security guard honored for heroic actions during courthouse explosion

In a matter of seconds after an explosive was thrown inside the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Maria, Security Guard Steve Neil sprang into action, chasing down the suspect and keeping others safe amidst the chaos.

“I turned to follow the bag and when it hit the ground it exploded with a big fireball. [I] turned back and saw the gentleman running, took off after him and caught him at his car,” Neil said. "Just went right away, [it] was just instinct, I guess.”

Working at the courthouse as a security guard since 2009, Neil says he’s never faced anything like this before, but adds he was prepared to act.

“My main concern was to just let them take control of the situation, and I'd just get out of the way and let them do their job," he said.

On Thursday, Neil received special recognition for his actions as the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury presented him with a proclamation for heroic bravery.

"It's very unusual for the grand jury to do something public like this," said Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Foreperson Dale Kunkel.

Kunkel expressed gratitude for Neil’s action to protect the court and the community.

“Mr. Neil defended the court, he represented the honor and values of our community," Kunkel said.

For Neil, the recognition was unexpected.

"I don't think I really did anything out of the ordinary, so it just seemed surreal to me,” he said.

He adds that he plans to hang the plaque in his home in Texas once he retires.

“I really appreciate it," Neil said. "I know they don't normally do things like this. It's a great honor from them."

The suspect in the bombing that injured five people was identified as Nathaniel McGuire who is currently in federal custody. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and is due back in court on December 17.

If convicted, he could face between seven and 40 years in federal prison.