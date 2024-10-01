New charges filed against suspect in Santa Maria courthouse bombing

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced Tuesday that charges have been filed locally against Nathaniel James McGuire, the 20-year-old Santa Maria resident accused of setting off an explosive device in the courthouse.

McGuire is charged with ten counts:



Two counts of attempted murder

Use of an explosive device with the intent to murder

Use of an explosive device for purposes of terrorizing

Use of an explosive device causing injury

Multiple counts of arson with use of an accelerant

Possession of loaded firearms

He is also charged with a special allegation for being out on bail for a separate felony offense. Prior to the incident last Wednesday, the 20-year-old was charged on September 17 with possession of an unserialized firearm.

Up to Speed:

McGuire was set for an arraignment on a firearm possession case on September 25, when it is alleged that he arrived at the Santa Barbara Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria and set off an explosive device.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:30 a.m., McGuire threw a backpack toward the security screening station near Department 9.

The backpack exploded, injuring at least five people. Those people reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including burns.

Authorities also believe that McGuire had several loaded firearms in his vehicle and intended to kill multiple individuals in the courthouse complex.

The 20-year-old was apprehended, allegedly on his way to get more weapons.

U.S. Department of Justice Items found in McGuire's car parked at the courthouse

He was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device, and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.

Officials also believe that McGuire may be responsible for various arson fires around the Santa Maria area in preparation for his attack on the courthouse.

What happens next:

According to a federal complaint against McGuire, he is being charged with malicious damage to a building by means of an explosive and intent to kill deputies and a judge.

This complaint will remain pending until any charges are ruled on.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, if convicted, McGuire could face between seven and 40 years in federal prison.

McGuire is currently being held without bail in federal custody.

He is scheduled to return to federal court for his arraignment in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.