Santa Maria skating rink faces uncertain future

For decades, the Central Coast Sports Arena has served as more than just a place to skate. Families have gathered there for birthday parties, children have learned to skate, and generations of hockey players have grown up on its floor.

Now, the future of the longtime Santa Maria facility is uncertain.

The Sports Arena’s current lease with the Santa Maria Fairpark is set to expire on Oct. 31, 2026.

While both the Fairpark and Sports Arena owners say discussions have taken place, the two sides differ on where negotiations currently stand.

Owner and operator Tobin Flamm said uncertainty surrounding the lease prompted the business to launch a community campaign and petition to raise awareness about the rink’s future.

“We have a business to run. We have to try to survive,” Flamm said. “We can’t wait until August to find out that, ‘Oh, actually, we decided we still don’t want to renew your lease.’ At that point it’s practically a death sentence.”

Flamm said Fairpark officials have indicated rent could increase to roughly two to three times what the Sports Arena currently pays. He said his team is willing to discuss higher lease payments but wants a firm number so they can determine whether remaining at the Fairpark is financially feasible.

“I know that they’ve mentioned it would be two to three fold of what we’re paying now,” Flamm said. “We mentioned that if they just give us a number, we’d be willing to talk with our team and the public and see what we can do to make that happen.”

Santa Maria Fairpark Interim CEO Todd Ventura said the decision is rooted in the Fairpark’s financial responsibilities, not dissatisfaction with the tenant.

“The sports arena has had a long-time lease at the Fairpark,” Ventura said. “The term of the current lease runs through October of 2026. Back in October of 2025, a decision was made to not renew the lease under the current lease structure.”

Ventura said an appraisal found the nearly 20,000-square-foot building leases for substantially more than the Sports Arena has historically paid.

“When you run a rental appraisal on that type of building in the market area, it leases for roughly three times the amount that the Sports Arena has been leasing it for for many years,” Ventura said.

He added that the Fairpark receives no direct state funding and relies on events, rentals and festivals to operate, making it necessary to evaluate long-term leases.

“We’re happy to have them here,” Ventura said. “They’re great tenants, partners. It’s not at all about who they are or tenancy or even the activities that happen within the building. It’s about meeting a financial gap.”

While negotiations continue, Ventura said the Fairpark remains open to the Sports Arena staying if the two sides can reach a financial agreement.

Beyond the lease negotiations, many community members say the facility represents something much larger than a business.

Taylor North, an Avila Beach resident who grew up playing hockey at the Sports Arena, now brings his own young sons to skate.

“Having a place to take my family to play hockey for generations to come means more than I can put into words,” North said.

He worries losing the facility would leave local families with few comparable options.

“This is not only taking away a business, it’s taking away an outlet for youth, for my sons, for generations of people to grow and learn a sport,” North said.

Longtime patron Eric Stolz said he’s been coming to the rink for about 40 years and described it as a gathering place for the community.

“The rink owners are more than just business owners. They’re family to a lot of locals,” Stolz said. “The big thing is what a safe space this is for the Santa Maria community.”

The Central Coast Sports Arena currently hosts youth and adult hockey leagues, learn-to-skate programs, public skating sessions, birthday parties, indoor soccer and private events.

With the lease set to expire at the end of October, both the Fairpark and Sports Arena say discussions are expected to continue in the coming months as supporters hope a path forward can be reached.