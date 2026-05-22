Santa Maria stabbing victim dies at the hospital

A 21-year-old man who was stabbed last Saturday in Santa Maria has died, the Santa Maria Police Department reported Friday.

Police say the stabbing occurred in the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive. Officers were alerted to the incident at about 6:50 p.m. when a friend of the victim, who had reportedly tried to drive him to the hospital, stopped in the parking lot at In-N-Out to call for help.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to nearby Marian Regional Medical Center, where he remained until his death on Friday, according to police.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

They are asking anyone with further information about the incident to call the police department at (805) 928-3781, and ask for Detective Hesch at extension 1349 or Detective J. Rubio at extension 1682.