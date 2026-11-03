Santa Maria stabbing victim expected to survive evening assault

A stabbing victim is expected to survive following an attack Monday in Santa Maria, according to police.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to the 200 block of East Grant Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday to reports of the stabbing.

Once on scene, officers say they located a person who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as “serious," police said, adding that it appears the stabbing happened in the east alley of the 1700 block of North Broadway.

Police say multiple people were seen running from the area following the assault.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.