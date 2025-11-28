Santa Maria stores preparing for Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday and local shops like Apricot Lane Boutique in Santa Maria are preparing for more foot traffic, special deals and giveaways to encourage people to shop local.

“Unlike big box stores, right, with locations in several states, right, we only own this location. We live here locally, we're part of the community,” said Apricot Lane owner and manager Enrique Limon.

“I think it's really good that we are able to be here and give the ladies of the communities and surrounding communities another option of a place to shop,” said Kerri Limon, who also owns and manages the boutique.

The Limons say Small Business Saturday is a chance to keep money in the community while supporting local business owners.