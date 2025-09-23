Santa Maria student found with loaded gun on campus

According to the Santa Barbara County sheriff's department a loaded handgun was confiscated from a student at Righetti High School Monday afternoon after a school staff member reported possible marijuana use on campus.

Officials say around 1:30 p.m. the School Resource Deputy responded to a report of a male student smoking in a bathroom.

When confronted, the student reportedly refused to comply and attempted to walk away. Authorities say a physical struggle followed, during which Deputy Reynoso sustained minor injuries.

During a search of the student's backpack, deputies say they discovered several marijuana vapes and a loaded .22 caliber revolver.

The student was taken to a local hospital, medically cleared, and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school grounds.

"The Administration is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and is working closely with law enforcement to ensure appropriate action is taken," Kenny Klein SMJUHSD Public Information Officer.