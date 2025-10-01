Santa Maria students bolster reading skills during Books and Berries event

On Tuesday in Santa Maria, over 200 students at Bonita Elementary School bolstered their reading skills during the Books and Berries event.

Children's literacy non-profit Reading is Fundamental partnered with Driscoll's to throw the event, which celebrated the release of Driscoll's new children's book, "A Sofia Special".

Volunteers read the book aloud to students and led some literary-building activities before handing out free berries and books.

“Every child here today gets one motivational activity centered around the joy of reading. They also get to pick three books to take home and own in their personal library. So, book choice is critical for the Reading is Fundamental model,” Katy Nicholson, the Reading is Fundamental vice president of programs, told KSBY.

Tuesday's event aimed to support Reading is Fundamental's mission, which is to fight illiteracy in the United States by helping kids become stronger readers.