Santa Maria teen arrested after police allegedly find loaded firearms in home

A Santa Maria teen was arrested on Sunday evening for several weapons violations, according to the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

At approximately 10:46 p.m., SMPD says officers responded to the 300 block of Lolita Lane for a report of a laser being pointed at passing vehicles and pedestrians.

During the investigation, officers reportedly contacted a 17-year-old male in the area who was on probation for prior weapons violations.

According to SMPD, a subsequent search of the teen's home resulted in the recovery of two loaded handguns, three loaded AR-15 style assault rifles, multiple high-capacity magazines, and ammunition.

The firearms reportedly included both serialized and unserialized weapons, along with weapons whose serial numbers had been altered.

Authorities say the teen was arrested for multiple weapons violations and was booked into the Juvenile Hall.

SMPD encourages anyone with information related to illegal firearm activity or other crime tips to contact the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277, or provide information anonymously by calling the SMPD Tip Line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).