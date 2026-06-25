Santa Maria teen dies in accident at Sequoia National Park

A Santa Maria teen died in an accident at Sequoia National Park last week, according to a GoFundMe set up to help her family cover funeral expenses.

Andrea Diaz Mondragon, 17, was reportedly visiting the park for the first time when she slipped into a river. According to the GoFundMe, her brother and a friend tried to rescue her but were unsuccessful.

Mondragon had just finished her junior year at Pioneer Valley High School.

"She dreamed of becoming a nurse and was passionate about helping others. Andrea loved to dance, spending time with her family and friends, and bringing joy to those around her. She was known for being outgoing, strong, brave, and caring," the GoFundMe said.

Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, told KSBY News, “It’s a heartbreaking situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and school community. Counseling services have been made available.’’